Public Health

NJ Expands Utility Assistance Programs for Pandemic-strapped Residents

By Patrick Lavery
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 18 days ago
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is extending a helping hand to those still struggling to keep up with gas and electric bills as a result of COVID-19 income loss. Changes to the BPU's Universal Service Fund go into effect Oct. 1, according to a release issued Thursday. They include a raising of income limits from 185% of the Federal Poverty Level to 400%, a threshold of approximately $104,000, making more New Jerseyans eligible for benefits.

