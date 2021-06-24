Remains of man missing for three years found in Cass County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Human remains found in a heavily wooded area in Cass County have been identified as a Ham Lake, Minn., man missing since 2018. On Monday, June 7, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report that a survey crew had found human remains in a wooded area of Blind Lake Township, according to Sheriff Tom Burch. The remains were collected and taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.