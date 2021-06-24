A Detailed Look at the Northside Rams’ 2021 Football Schedule

Reload, not rebuild. Similar phrases are seen all across social media in relation to the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. For the 2021 squad, the narrative doesn't change. It doesn't matter to the Nick Saban-led juggernaut in Tuscaloosa that the program's all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, as well as scrimmage yards and total touchdowns, is now in Pittsburgh. Najee Harris is one of the true legends to come through T-Town, but the machine keeps churning in the pursuit of more legends and championships.