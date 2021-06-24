Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa County, AL

A Detailed Look at the Northside Rams’ 2021 Football Schedule

By Bryant Horn
Posted by 
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With less than 60 days until high school football season begins in west Alabama, teams across Tuscaloosa County are gearing up for a season that will be a return to normalcy. There will be no more COVID-19 protocol, no more forfeitures and no more face coverings. Just over 20 miles north of the University of Alabama, head coach Chris Hilliker will be leading the Northside Rams for what might be his final season.

tide1009.com

Comments / 0

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
717
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordo, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Northside Rams#The University Of Alabama#Oak Grove Tigers#Hale County#Prediction For Northside#Haleyville#The Green Wave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pitcher Chase Lee Drafted By Texas Rangers

Alabama junior relief pitcher Chase Lee was drafted No. 164 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers picked Lee with the second pick in the sixth round. Lee was Alabama's third player drafted in this year's draft and was the highest Crimson Tide relief pitcher selected since Thomas Burrows was drafted in the fourth round in 2014.
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama In the Driver’s Seat For Top 2022 Hoopers

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program has been on a meteoric rise since the arrival of head coach Nate Oats. Oats has delivered an SEC regular season and tournament championship to the Capstone and brought in a steady stream of talent to grow the program. In his two offseasons in charge in Tuscaloosa, Oats has brought in the No. 12 and No. 9 recruiting classes and is already working on a stellar third class.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 Five-Star Quarterback Names Bama in Final Schools

2023 five-star quarterback, Malachi Nelson, out of Los Alamitos High School just outside of Los Angeles, CA has named his final seven schools, including the Crimson Tide among several other big power-five schools. Nelson, the fifth ranked player in the nation and second ranked quarterback, according to 247Sports, is listed...
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Wins ESPY For Best Male College Athlete

This past weekend ESPN put on its annual ESPY's Award show honoring the best of the best in the world of sports from the past year. The Alabama Crimson Tide was represented in three categories, best team, best male athlete and best record-breaking performance. Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith was awarded the ESPY for Best Male College Athlete.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Analyzing the Crimson Tide Running Back Corp

Reload, not rebuild. Similar phrases are seen all across social media in relation to the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. For the 2021 squad, the narrative doesn't change. It doesn't matter to the Nick Saban-led juggernaut in Tuscaloosa that the program's all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, as well as scrimmage yards and total touchdowns, is now in Pittsburgh. Najee Harris is one of the true legends to come through T-Town, but the machine keeps churning in the pursuit of more legends and championships.
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Mac Jones Named Academic All-American of the Year

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones can add another honor to his trophy case from the 2020 season. The College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday that Jones along with teammate Landon Dickerson were both named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division 1 Football First team. Jones received special recognition as he was named the Football Academic All-American of the Year.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Paul W. Bryant HS Star Will Walk On At UA

After entering the transfer portal in late June, 3-star DB Brylan Lanier ('21) - a Tuscaloosa product from Paul W. Bryant High School - announced on Friday that he will choose a walk-on role at The University of Alabama. The recent high school graduate committed to Georgia State in August...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Native and Alabama Legend Bo Scarbrough Hosting Camp

Tuscaloosa native and former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Bo Scarbrough is set to give back to the community this weekend. The national champion is set to host "The Showdown in Ttown Football Clinic" at Central High School on Saturday, July 9. He will host two sessions, the first from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for 7-13 year olds and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. he will host a session for 14-18 year olds.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Jaden Shackleford Narrows List of Transfer Destinations

Jaden Shackleford, rising junior guard and leading scorer for the Crimson Tide in 2020, has narrowed his list of potential transfer destinations to three schools as well as leaving the option for a return to Alabama open. A report from Jeff Goodman on Twitter this week outlined the final schools on the talented scorer's list, including Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Top 5 Crimson Tide NFL Players

The NFL Preseason is less than a month away and soon Alabama Crimson Tide fans will be able to see its best alumni in action. Of course, that begs the question, who are the best of the best?. Following a record-setting 2021 NFL Draft, the NFL rosters 78 alumni on...
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

New Alabama Guard Announces Agreement With Degree

The advent of new name, image and likeness rules involving NCAA athletes has allowed college athletes to monetize their platforms in partnership with companies and brands. The University of Alabama has already seen several athletes already striking deals with brands like Milo's, Cashapp and Yoke Gaming. The next athlete to...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Top 10 Questions Facing College Football This Year

College football will look and feel a little different this year. After a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in nearly all intra-conference schedules, college football returns to a sense of normalcy in 2021. Still, brand new evolutions are on the way, with NIL restrictions being lifted, the dominance of the transfer portal and a looming College Football Playoff expansion.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Montana Fouts is Now on Cameo

Ace Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts is now on Cameo. The rising senior pitcher quietly appeared on the personalized video message platform Wednesday afternoon. She joins Alabama defensive back, Malachi Moore, as the only current athletes available on Cameo. https://d3el26csp1xekx.cloudfront.net/video/intro-video-60e5b60ae44f6e001d6d672e-B40iae1xq-HkDedVOpW-wm.mp4. Montana Fouts Cameo Profile is linked here. Fouts's rate on...
Alabama StatePosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Lands A Pitcher With Crimson Tide Ties

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team received a commitment over the weekend with a familiar name. Senior right-handed pitcher Riley Quick, younger brother of offensive lineman Pierce Quick, announced his intention to play baseball for the Crimson Tide. Quick is a prominent two-sport athlete out of Hewitt-Trussville High School. He...
College SportsPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

DeVonta Smith Named Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith has been named the recipient of the 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year. Smith won the award by way of a vote of the league's athletic directors. The award has been given out since 1976 for men and 1984 for women and is the most prestigious athletic award given out by the Southeastern Conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy