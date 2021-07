Welcome to the Successful Farming Podcast. I'm Jodi Henke. It's hard to sum up a 37 year career in about a half hour, but we'll give it a try. Betsy Freese embodies the term flexibility. She has adapted to living in a new part of the country, seen the best and the worst in agriculture and has taken on many new duties at Successful Farming with grace. I guess you could say been there, done that. So Betsy, let's start at the very beginning, where did you grow up?