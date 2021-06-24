Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett

fox26houston.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magic is back at the Hobby Center, literally. Not only are the best Broadway musicals back on the stage this summer, but we also have an illusionist on the schedule.

www.fox26houston.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anomaly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Entertainmentkcstarlight.com

The Illusionists, Jimmy Awards, Thelma & Louise Musical & Schmigadoon!

On this week’s episode, The Illusionists come to Starlight, two winners from Starlight’s Blue Star Awards compete in the Jimmy Awards hosted by Corbin Bleu, “Thelma & Louise'' is adapted into a musical and “Schmigadoon!” becomes available on Apple TV+. The 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series continues with The Illusionists -...
Theater & DanceFlorida Star

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” To Play In Australian Theater

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian theater producer Carmen Pavlovic has had a more complicated 18 months than most due to several upcoming shows. Following the Broadway debut of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in July 2019, the chief executive and co-owner of Sydney-based Global Creatures and her team were cresting a wave of commercial and critical success. Their high-octane theatrical transformation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 […]
Musicedmsauce.com

John Lynx & Robbie Rosen – Soldier

Following up in his recent EDM banger “Dreams,” rising producer John Lynx has done it again, this time crafting an anthemic progressive house record with the help of American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen. “Dreams” was featured in Electro Wow’s “Definitive List Of The Best Songs Of 2020,” and there is no doubt “Soldier’ will help catapult John Lynx’s buzzing name even further into the spotlight.
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

Good morning! Hope your 4th of July was filled with all the good stuff. Mine certainly was. It started off with a quick trip to Chester where our Miss Lassen County (Autry, Julia, and Molly) and 2021 contestants (Katelyn, Jodi, Taylore, Jordan, Georgia, EmmaLee, Izzy, and Alliyah) represented our county and country in the annual 4th of July parade.
HobbiesKotaku

Magic: The Gathering

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the newest set of Magic: The Gathering cards, wants you to roll for initiative. New in the set are a class of cards called dungeons that will let players go dungeoneering from the comfort of the card table. “Dungeons” are cards that exist outside of...
FestivalThrive Global

THE MAGIC OF FRIENDSHIP

JUNE CHECK-IN Historically, this is one of the most incredible months of the year to be in Aspen. The Food & Wine Festival usually occurs in mid-June and draws throngs of people back to our tiny town and signals the kick-off of the summer social season. The Aspen Ideas Festival at the Institute quickly follows with the arrival of global thought leaders speaking on interesting panels and presentations. The locals vie for all the various complimentary passes to these pricey events. If one lives in Aspen long enough, you realize there are infinite ways to experience its rarefied offerings for free or very cheap should you know the right person. And in a place this small, we do seem to all know one another.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

William Smith, ‘Laredo’ actor known for playing cowboys and brawlers, dead at 88

Actor William Smith, known for playing bikers, cowboys and brawlers in a series of television shows and hit movies, has died. He was 88. Smith’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said the star of “Laredo” and “Rich Man, Poor Man” died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. She declined to give the cause of death.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Charles Robinson Dies, Night Court Star Was 75

Sad news has just come in as actor Charlie Robinson of Night Court fame has died. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac Robinson on the popular comedy series, Robinson is one of the most recognizable television actors of the 1980s. According to his rep, Robinson reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. He was 75 years old.
MusicAceShowbiz

Damon Albarn Set as Special Guest Performer at Latitude Festival

The Blur lead vocalist has been scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming Latitude music festival as a special guest while preparing for the release of his second solo LP. AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn will be a special guest performer at this year's Latitude music festival. The Blur frontman...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Stein: Serendipity

Guitarist John Stein's Massachusetts-based trio strides in with charm and confidence on Serendipity, a frame of mind that prevails throughout an album whose name was inspired by a concert-that-wasn't but eventually was, thanks to live-streaming, during a massive and deadly global pandemic. That concert, planned for an outdoor venue in New Bedford, was derailed by Covid-19 but later moved indoors to the city's Art Museum, where the trio performed for an audience of one, sound engineer John Farrell, who taped and edited the video. Listening to the concert at home, while doing chores, Stein became aware that the soundtrack alone would be worth releasing, and Neal Weiss at Whaling City Sound agreed.
Moviestheartsdesk.com

Tove review - tasteful portrait of the Moomins creator

Alma Pöysti as Tove Jansson with her lover Vivica Bandler (Krista Kosonen) — This is a pretty straightbiopic of the not-so-straight Finnish artist and writer. It concentrates on her on/off love affair with the aristocratic and promiscuous Vivica Bandler, somewhat at the expense of exploring her work. Those lucky enough...
Musickmuw.org

Night Train July Feature – Dr. Billy Taylor + Duke, Leroy Vinnegar, Bastille Day & Dorothy Fields

It’s Duke Deluxe tonight on the Night Train as the show celebrates the birthday of saxophone great Paul Gonsalves with music he did with the Ellington orchestra and with Duke alum Johnny Hodges, along with Ellington compositions performed by July featured artist Billy Taylor, on new albums from Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro, saxophonist Brent Jenson, and the Mark Masters Ensemble, and in an Ellington special in hour two of the show.
MoviesThe Day

The cult band Sparks is given a loving documentary spotlight by Edgar Wright

The people who immediately grok the title of "The Sparks Brothers" are precisely the audience for this adoring portrait of Ron and Russell Mael, the siblings who formed the titular band Sparks in the 1970s. Long a cult favorite among musicians, rock snobs and dance club denizens completely oblivious to where those addictive hooks came from, Sparks is finally receiving its cinematic due this year — not just with this obsessively comprehensive documentary but with Leos Carax's upcoming film musical "Annette," which the Maels wrote and composed.
Musicwypr.org

Lyndsey McKenna

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Harry Styles: Tiny Desk Concert. ,. The former One Direction singer gave a charming performance of "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and other...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021 (28. ‘Patricia’ – Art Pepper, Today, 1978)

The 28th of Jon Turney’s weekly selection (introduced HERE) is a bittersweet Art Pepper ballad that epitomises his last years. From the rich clutch of recordings that preserve Art Pepper’s glorious late style this studio session grabbed me first, and has never let go. The band were hot. Pianist Stanley...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
MoviesMovieWeb

Wonka Prequel Wants Olivia Colman as the Villain?

With pre-production well under way on Wonka, the prequel movie to Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, we are learning new things about the upcoming look at the early life of factory owner Willy Wonka on a regular basis. In the last few days there has been a new rumor that Olivia Colman is the latest name in the mix, as well as some potential plot points of the story itself. While the novel by Dahl has been adapted twice, once back in 1971 with Gene Wilder in the role and again in 2005 with Johnny Depp in the role of Wonka, but this will be the first time we have seen the eccentric confectioner's past.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film: Buzz

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film. Late Syracuse University alumnus Lou Reed would be a fan of an artful new documentary about his band The Velvet Underground, according to multiple reviews. The film, simply titled “The Velvet Underground,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with an unconventional approach to the traditional rise-and-fall rockumentary. There are few famous faces talking about the Velvets’ influence, and you don’t even get to hear a full VU track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film from Todd Haynes (”Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There”).
Celebritiescrowrivermedia.com

Glee cast enjoy reunion

The 'Glee' cast reunited over the weekend. Chord Overstreet shared two selfies featuring a group that included his former co-stars Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale and screenwriters Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson and admitted it felt "so good" to see them all, just days after the anniversary of late co-star Naya Rivera's tragic death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy