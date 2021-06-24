This Starbucks Secret Menu Drink Tastes Like A Creamsicle In A Cup
Starbucks' secret menu is perhaps the most well-known fast food or coffee shop secret menu due to their endless capabilities for drink customization. People always try new things and then share their "recipes" online for others to try. Some delicious drinks to come from the secret menu include a key lime pie drink and a drink that tastes like a tropical vacation in a cup. Sometimes secret menu drinks are even ways to make otherwise exclusive drinks at any Starbucks store you'd like. For example, one secret menu drink lets you get a taste of Disney World's exclusive Minnie Mouse frappuccino.www.thelist.com