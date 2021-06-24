Unusual new ‘rocket’ drone for a new style of light show

SCUF Gaming had a brand new set of items to show off today as the company has a new line of Rocket Pop paraphernalia. Strangely enough, this isn't the first time the company has made a specific design like this, as they had released a version of the PS4 and Xbox One controllers last year around the same time. At that time they were working them in as a special promotion with Origin PC, and it felt like that would probably be the only time they ended up doing business. Not that it would be anything new as a lot of designs for controllers tend to be one-and-done. But it looks like they were super happy with the exposure they got for the look last year so they decided to do it again. But rather than simply repeat what they already did, they got a whole new lineup and a slightly altered design.