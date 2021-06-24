Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Musician Andy Grammer on New Music, Summer Camp & Quaker Chewy Camp Track

By Xavier Hershovitz
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 18 days ago

Award-winning multi-platform recording artist Andy Grammer has teamed up with Quaker Chewy to create a new summer camp song– the Chewy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh4q9_0aePFNcU00

Camp Track.

He also has new music on the way THIS SUMMER!

Grammer will lend his talents to write a fun, upbeat, modern take on a summer camp song, the Chewy Camp Track.

He’s enlisting the help of families across the country to make this a memorable and shareable song for summers to come. Families can submit their original lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com until June 30, 2021 to help Andy create the song, and they may hear a lyric they inspired in the song when it’s released later this summer.

For each lyrical submission, Quaker Chewy will donate to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund to help send underserved kids to summer camp.

To keep up with Andy Grammer, click here.

To learn more about the Chewy Camp Track, click here.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Grammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Music#Quaker Chewy#Chewycamptrack Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Mode offering music lessons, summer camps

Planning the rest of your family’s summer? West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and its nonprofit arm Mode Music and Performing Arts are offering opportunities, including music lessons and summer camps. Here’s the announcement:. Mode Music Studios In-Person and Online Private Lessons enrolling now!. Mode Music Studios just celebrated...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Andy Grammer releases 'Lease on Life' ahead of new album

June 28 (UPI) -- Andy Grammer is back with new music. The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "Lease on Life" on Sunday. In a lyric video for the song, Grammer is seen performing on stage as nature scenes are shown on a screen in the background. "Lease On Life is...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Watch Andy Grammer surprise fans with an in-person serenade of his new single “Lease on Life”

Andy Grammer has released his new single, “Lease on Life,” and he surprised some fans by debuting it for them in person — on their doorsteps. In an Instagram video, Andy explains that the fans thought they were getting a special preview of the song via Zoom, but they didn’t know that he was streaming from inside a van and had actually driven to their homes. You can watch as he tells them to come outside, and they start freaking out when they see Andy there in the flesh with his guitar, ready to play the song for them live.
Musicwtju.net

2021 Summer Camp Shows

This summer, we have four groups of students learning the fundamentals of radio by producing music shows from theme brainstorming to final editing. After each week, we’ll add the shows below for friends, family, and everyone to enjoy. June 21-25 – St. Anne’s-Belfield School. Sophie – Sophia. Cate – Haley.
TennisPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Summer camp brings children a new love for tennis

Former Hall of Famer Rosie Casals and Woodhaven Country Club are teaming up to get children outdoors to play tennis during a new summer camp. The camp gives children from ages 4-years-old to 17-years-old the opportunity to learn all about the sport of tennis. Rosemary "Rosie" Casals is dubbed to have 595 wins in singles The post Summer camp brings children a new love for tennis appeared first on KESQ.
TV & Videoswktn.com

Happy Days, A New Musical and Camp TV Among Entertainment Options in July

The month of July at the Marion Palace Theatre offers patrons of all ages opportunities to experience the arts. July 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 theatre-goers will enjoy live entertainment with A Palace Production of “Happy Days, A New Musical.” The family friendly musical will return to the days of 1959 Milwaukee complete with varsity sweaters, hula hoops and jukebox sock-hoppin’ fun. Based on the hit Paramount Pictures TV series of the 70s and 80s, the Palace Production will star local talent and be directed by Clare Cooke. The cast leads will feature Tanner Wink as The Fonz, Asa Deeren as Richie Cunningham, Madisen Schenk as Pinky Tuscadero, Dustin Rawlins as Howard Cunnigham, Leah Menzie as Marion Cunningham, Delaney Tabbert as Joanie Cunningham, Brady Wink as Ralph Malph, Zane Menzie as Potsie, Brody Cahill as Chachi and Mitchell Hutchman as Arnold.
Chillicothe, ILJamBase

Summer Camp Music Festival Expands 2021 Lineup

Dirty Heads, Ghost-Note, Karina Rykman and a second set from Billy Strings are just a few of the additions to the Summer Camp Music Festival’s final 2021 lineup. The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois August 20 – 22. Summer Camp usually takes place over Memorial Day Weekend but was postponed to August due to the pandemic.
Theater & Dancewksu.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
Columbia, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

New Music: July 2021

Alternative pioneers The Wallflowers return for their first album in nearly a decade with Exit Wounds, delivering a brand-new but authentically ’90s set. With frontman Jakob Dylan’s iconic vocals in fine form, this latest batch of roots-rock poetry wears its emotional scars like a badge of honor. (Available July 9.)
Alpena, MIwbkb11.com

Painting pottery at summer camp

ALPENA, Mich. — One local business offers a paint–based summer camp for kids. The Cobbygoose ceramics shop allows patrons to customize pottery, dishes, and other ceramic items. This year, they brought back their two–day summer camp for 2021. Campers paint multiple items, from cookware to piggy banks, and get to...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy