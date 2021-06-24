Musician Andy Grammer on New Music, Summer Camp & Quaker Chewy Camp Track

Award-winning multi-platform recording artist Andy Grammer has teamed up with Quaker Chewy to create a new summer camp song– the Chewy

Camp Track.

He also has new music on the way THIS SUMMER!

Grammer will lend his talents to write a fun, upbeat, modern take on a summer camp song, the Chewy Camp Track.

He’s enlisting the help of families across the country to make this a memorable and shareable song for summers to come. Families can submit their original lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com until June 30, 2021 to help Andy create the song, and they may hear a lyric they inspired in the song when it’s released later this summer.

For each lyrical submission, Quaker Chewy will donate to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund to help send underserved kids to summer camp.

To keep up with Andy Grammer, click here.

To learn more about the Chewy Camp Track, click here.