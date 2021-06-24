Kelly Evans: Moving to Tennessee

Ask people about the on-the-ground, real-world problems hitting them hard, in Idaho and nationally, and you won’t need long before you hear about affordable housing. The widening gap between what housing — owned or rented — costs and what most people can afford is growing almost beyond belief. In theory, the marketplace should cover that: Broadly, what people can afford to pay ought to match up, roughly at least, with what’s being charged. But when the median price of a for-sale house in Boise is $523,250, the question should arise: How many people can afford to buy? And if they can’t, where will they live? Rentals, as you no doubt know, are in no better situation: The median price there is $1,303 a month.