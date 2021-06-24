Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Put your records on again: Corinne Bailey Rae re-issuing debut album on vinyl

By MOViN 92.5
movin925.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard the cover version — now listen to the real thing. Corinne Bailey Rae is reissuing her self-titled debut album on vinyl on August 13, marking the first time it’ll be available on this format since its release in 2006. The album, which has sold over four million copies...

www.movin925.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corinne Bailey Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl Records#Put Your Records On#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Teases Debut Album ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has announced his debut album, Montero, sharing a short trailer that lightly spoofs the title card for Marvel Studios. Set to some dramatic orchestral music, the clip boasts a collage of Lil Nas X clips, from “Old Town Road” through “Montero (Call Me By Your Name”). The trailer ends with a bit of trumpet fanfare followed by what appears to be a snippet of a new song, in which Nas X boasts, “Baby bet, couple racks, hey/Couple Grammys on him, couple packs, hey.”
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
MusicPhoenixville News

Peter Capaldi to release debut solo album

Peter Capaldi is returning to music with a debut album on the way. The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - was once the lead singer and guitarist of a punk rock band called The Dreamboys alongside comic Craig Ferguson as an art student in the 80s.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

One Step Closer reveal debut album details & new song (exclusive purple/white vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant of One Step Closer's anticipated debut album. Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer took the hardcore world by storm with their great, Triple B Records-released 2019 EP From Me To You. Then they showed off an even more melodic side on their 2020 single Lead to Gray," which came alongside the announcement of their debut album, which was initially expected in summer 2020. The pandemic had other plans, but all the extra time at home gave One Step Closer a chance to really put everything into this album, and the result is a far more ambitious undertaking than anything OSC had done before. "Everyone put themselves into this record," vocalist Ryan Savitski said. "No one held anyone back. If there was an idea that could be cool, then we’d try it."
Musicedmidentity.com

Flamingosis Delivers Sultry Tunes on Debut Album ‘Daymaker’

Daymaker is a whirring, 13-track ride of funky cuts and groovy basslines from the mind of Flamingosis that are a true treat for the summer months. After slowly releasing lead singles “Wild Summer,” “Cosmic Feeling,” and his LP’s namesake “Daymaker” over the course of this last year, Flamingosis has finally unveiled his debut LP, Daymaker, in full. This album is a wondrous journey through lush soundscapes found within its 13 dynamic tracks, making for the perfect electronic exploration of time and space ahead of the summer months.
CelebritiesEW.com

Jadakiss debuts atop album chart

Jadakiss calls his second solo album ”Kiss of Death,” which is what the disc was for the chart hopes of the Beastie Boys. ”Kiss” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart , dethroning last week’s champ, the Beasties’ ”To the 5 Boroughs.” The Lox rapper’s album sold 246,000 copies, according to SoundScan, while ”Boroughs” dropped to third place on sales of 143,000, some 60 percent less than during last week’s debut.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Norna Sign to Vinter Records for Debut Album

Normally, one might not necessarily think of 40-plus seconds of spliced-together audio as much to go on, but in Norna‘s case, that 40 seconds comes coupled with the endorsement of the recently-formed Vinter Records, about which you can read more here. Now, making the narrow-minded assumption you actually clicked that link and that, accordingly, I don’t need to recount for you why I might be so readily on board with a relatively new label’s picks, I’ll just say I’m happy we can agree on a thing. Plus, if you take the 40 seconds to look at the teaser, I think you’ll find it’s disturbing enough to warrant interest. Not sure if I’m getting Nibiru vibes because of ultra-dark atmosphere or clumped-together hair, but one way or the other, there seems to be some dreary ritualizing going on here, and that’s just fine by me.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Grip Secures Eminem Feature For Shady Debut Album

Atlanta lyricist Grip recently joined the ranks of Eminem's Shady Records, which currently houses Boogie, Conway The Machine, and Bad Meets Evil. Grip celebrated the deal with the release of his new single "Gutter," a distorted display of clever bars and visceral intensity. Should you be interested in seeing what Grip is about, check that out right here.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

ELI & FUR RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM ‘FOUND IN THE WILD’

Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman are Eli & Fur: the British live act, singer-songwriter, and producer duo whose career together stretches back for nearly a decade. Having formed a close bond in their teens born out of their unwavering passion for music in all its guises, their careers as DJs, songwriters, vocalists, and producers has taken them around the globe as touring musicians and seen them grace the stages of the biggest festivals in the world including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Glastonbury.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Charlotte Day Wilson Release Debut Album, ‘ALPHA’

Seemingly years in the making, Charlotte Day Wilson has finally arrived with her debut album, titled ALPHA. Its equipped with 11 songs, the project details the singer’s inner struggles with love, growing, and breaking free from old habits. The project is a self-produced effort, but it’s one that comes with...
Musicjazziz.com

Kurt Elling, Record Store Day, Corinne Bailey Rae & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Maston and L’Eclair Share New Track, “Ghost”: Composer/producer Frank Maston has shared “Ghost,” a new...
Musicmixmag.net

Freedom To Spend reissue debut album from UMAN

Freedom To Spend, an imprint of RVNG Intl., is reissuing ‘Chaleur Humaine’, the 1992 debut album from French sibling duo UMAN. It will be released on September 17, and a percentage of the proceeds from this reissue will be donated to Greenpeace France. ‘Chaleur Humaine’ was created in isolation as...
Rock MusicRevolver

Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

Glassjaw's 20-plus anniversary celebration for Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and Worship and Tribute just got even more exciting. In addition to performing both of those seminal albums in full on next year's North American tour (see dates below), the Long Island post-hardcore icons are reissuing them as a special and highly limited-edition vinyl package.
Musicedm.com

JVNA Announces Completion of Anticipated Debut Album

Since breaking into the electronic scene in 2016, JVNA has stunned with her hard-hitting arrangements of melodic bass and original vocals. Still, she has left fans wanting for more, releasing only a handful of singles over the last five years. Luckily, the time has finally come for a longer body...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Debut Synth Album by Astoria Legend

Astoria Legend’s self-titled album is bursting with glowing light, aching with melancholy nostalgia but still exuberant, full of life,/wp and touched by an irrepressible sense of hope. There are elements of synth pop integrated with synthwave, tinged by other influences to create a cohesive musical whole that I find quite engaging for my ears.
Rock Musicearmilk.com

Motorists share "Through to You" ahead of debut album

Toronto indie outfit Motorists have just shared a wonderfully crooning new single, "Through to You," a breezy jam that seamlessly fuses shoegaze, punk, and rock and roll. "Through to You" is the band's first release in anticipation of their debut record, Surrounded, slated for release on September 3rd. This first full length studio effort will be a great next step for Motorists, whose limited discography currently consists only of the EP From the Wreckage Vol. 1 from 2020. The Canadian trio is clearly trending upward here, as the track showcases delightfully catchy vocals, dynamic instrumentation, and a charming retro aesthetic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy