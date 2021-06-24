‘Walk the chalk’: Duncan Library hosts artistic minds in chalk art contest
On a mission to show off their creative skills, dozens of children and teenagers joined in on the fun of Duncan Public Library’s annual chalk art contest on Friday, June 18. Participants were categorized by ages and given an hour to draw. First through third place winners were recognized and rewarded with prizes provided with the support of the Friends of the Duncan Public Library group, including slime making kits, chemistry sets, rockets and more.www.duncanbanner.com
Comments / 0