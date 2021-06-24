Todd County Schools Will Open With In-Person Classes this Fall
MISSION – Todd County’s Board of Education addressed many subjects at the June 14 Regular Meeting. Most notably, was the exciting news that Todd County School District Attendance Centers will be open with inperson classes this Fall, after the long hiatus brought on by the COVID Pandemic. … to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Todd County Tribune in Mission, S.D., participating retailers or online here.trib-news.com