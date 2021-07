American Airlines will add new service between Albany International Airport and Miami in November. The carrier revealed two new international destinations and six destinations in the U.S. where it will begin service to and from Miami International Airport later this year. With these additions, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company (Nasdaq: AAL) will have 341 peak daily flights at MIA, home to one of its 10 U.S. hubs, setting a new record for the airline.