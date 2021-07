One of the best and most present managers in NXT at the moment is the one who accompanies the absolute champion of the yellow brand, Karrion Kross, every time he has to get into the ring, both for a promo and for a match, We are obviously talking about his partner Scarlett, who until now we have heard of a few times and who has never entered the ring to fight, even though she was hired by the WWE as a fighter and not just as a manager.