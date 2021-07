Overwatch Competitive Season 29 has arrived. As usual, there are no new heroes or maps, but there are some important balance changes that are now in the live game. If you played five Season 28 placement matches in support, tank, damage or Open Queue, you’ll have received some bonus Competitive Points depending on your rank at the end of the season. You’ll also get a spray and player icon for finishing your placements in at least one role. Players who finished in Grandmaster in all four queues will have received 3,700 Competitive Points, more than enough for another golden gun.