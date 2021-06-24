Cancel
Ludington, MI

Students Are Letting Their Dreams Take Flight (Literally!) In Summer Aviation Camp

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 18 days ago

This week, students hit the ground running – or should I say,

flying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMWmQ_0aePEmNu00

Flying straight up in the clouds, students are showing off their aerial skills at the Mason County Airport in Ludington!

This summer, Ginger DeVillers, CEO and Founder of Plainwell Aviation and STEM Academy, is offering a special summer camp experience for students 6th through 12th grade. Under the supervision of an experienced and licensed pilot, these kids got the real-deal aviation experience where they take their classroom lessons into the plane and take control! They’ve been doing these aviation camps for 14 years with students from all over Northern Michigan.

The aviation camp was held for four days, where students had the chance to interact with new faces, learn about airplane controls, and explore aviation-related careers. Half the day was spent on the ground learning, and the other half of the day was dedicated to taking the students into the sky. Many of the students have an idea of what they’d like to do for a future career, and this camp furthers their excitement to learn about different aviation-related careers!

