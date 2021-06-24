Cancel
Columbia, MO

Columbia Water and Light prepares for severe weather expected overnight

By Ben Fein
newspressnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Water and Light advised residents in a Facebook post Thursday that expected severe weather could cause power outages in Columbia. Storms are expected to arrive near sunset with the effects continuing into Friday morning. Thursday and Friday are Stormtrack Weather Alert Days. Damaging winds near 60 mph, nickel- to quarter-sized hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible with the storms. Rain amounts in excess of 2-3 inches will also be possible.

Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
