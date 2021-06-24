Cancel
Olympia, WA

Gov. Inslee announces eviction moratorium ‘bridge’ to help renters, landlords through September

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday an eviction moratorium bridge period to help renters and landlords.

This will go into effect July 1 through Sept. 30.

The statewide coronavirus-related eviction ban, which began at the start of the pandemic, was set to expire on June 30.

“As we all know, COVID has had a significant economic impact on our state and a lot of Washingtonians are still experiencing financial hardships. That is why I put an eviction moratorium in place last year,” Inslee said. “These are all reasonable steps and will help ensure that renters and landlords have the opportunity to receive support and resources that are available to them.”

Inslee said more than $650 million of federal relief allocated to assist renters is predicted to be available beginning in July.

Inslee’s office said the bridge is not an extension of the current eviction moratorium, but to help support renters and landlords until resources and programs become available.

Landlords cannot evict a tenant for past rent due from Feb. 29, 2020 through July 31, 2021 “until there is an operational rental assistance program and eviction resolution programs in place in their county.”

“Additionally, landlords are prohibited from treating past unpaid rent or other charges as an enforceable debt until the landlord and tenant have been provided with an opportunity to resolve nonpayment through an eviction resolution pilot program,” Inslee’s office said.

Starting Aug. 1, renters are expected to pay full rent, reduced rent negotiated with the landlord or actively seek rental assistance funding. Landlords may only evict a tenant if none of those actions are being taken but must offer the tenant a reasonable re-payment plan before beginning the eviction process, and the tenant must provide, in writing, the service or support available.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

