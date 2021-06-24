U.S. initial jobless claims are higher than estimates at 411,000
Applications for state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to 411,000 in the week ended June 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 380,000 new applications. The prior week’s claims were revised up to 418,000.www.unionleader.com