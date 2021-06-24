Cancel
U.S. initial jobless claims are higher than estimates at 411,000

By Olivia Rockeman Bloomberg
Union Leader
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to 411,000 in the week ended June 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 380,000 new applications. The prior week’s claims were revised up to 418,000.

