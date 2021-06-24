Cancel
NBA

Harlem Globetrotters returning to Civic Arena

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 18 days ago
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Civic Arena in August. Submitted photo

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their newly reimagined “Spread Game Tour” to the St. Joseph Civic Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

The stop is part of a more than 150-city tour in 2021. In a press release, the Harlem Globetrotters stated the “Spread Game Tour” promises ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks in a fully modernized show. The performance will be equal parts streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment.

The tour also boasts premium fan experiences with access including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and, in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the Globetrotters posting a public letter to the National Basketball Association that after being a team for 72 years, it would like to be a recognized franchise in the league.

Tickets are $27 to $87. There will be a special Civic Arena presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30. The official sale will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1. To purchase tickets, call the Civic Arena at 816-271-4717, TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000 or go to Ticketmaster.com

