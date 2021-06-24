Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

These Adorable TikTok-Viral Sandals Are Only $15

By Rachel Dillin
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sandals are as much a part of the warm-weather months as shorts, sunglasses, sunscreen, swimsuits, and sun hats. As a result, you likely have quite a collection of sandals in your summer wardrobe (or your year-round wardrobe if you live somewhere with an amazing climate). No doubt you have plenty of sandals and flip flops, but you could probably use another pair as the weather heats up. You might think it unlikely that you could get a comfy pair for a mere $15, but hundreds of TikTok users agree that Target has a fabulous summer shoe for a bargain price (via Pop Sugar).

