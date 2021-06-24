These Adorable TikTok-Viral Sandals Are Only $15

Sandals are as much a part of the warm-weather months as shorts, sunglasses, sunscreen, swimsuits, and sun hats. As a result, you likely have quite a collection of sandals in your summer wardrobe (or your year-round wardrobe if you live somewhere with an amazing climate). No doubt you have plenty of sandals and flip flops, but you could probably use another pair as the weather heats up. You might think it unlikely that you could get a comfy pair for a mere $15, but hundreds of TikTok users agree that Target has a fabulous summer shoe for a bargain price (via Pop Sugar).