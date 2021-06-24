This Starbucks Secret Menu Drink Tastes Like Summer In A Cup
Nothing goes with a hot sunny day, like a refreshingly cold beverage. Whether you're at a party with friends or just relaxing in your backyard, there's something about an icy drink that just hits differently on hot days. Luckily, there are tons of delicious options to choose that range from an iced coffee to a margarita. But if you're looking for something that won't make you feel jittery or tipsy, we have the perfect summer treat for you. Starbucks has a new secret menu item that customers are raving about — its Honey Peach Freeze.www.thelist.com