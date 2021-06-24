Cancel
Does a 100 Vol Asset Belong in Retirement Accounts?

By Cullen Roche
pragcap.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post reports that some 401K providers are considering cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. The idea that alternative assets should be more widely available has become a more and more common refrain due to the fact that many of the best performing asset classes in the last 10 years are crypto and venture capital, two asset classes that are closed off to most traditional investment accounts like 401Ks and IRAs. Should this change? Let’s explore. For the purposes of this exercise I’ll focus on cryptocurrencies as opposed to specific venture capital investments.

