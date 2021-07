Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young has relished playing the role of villain this postseason, and it's come as no surprise to his college coach. "As a great player in college, you're going to receive the ire of fans when you're the visiting team on the road. And Trae did that, he's accustomed to that," former Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger told The DA Show on Tuesday. "And when you do it in Madison Square Garden, that's a little bit different, of course. A different stage. But he's fueled by that. He's got the skills, he's got the game to back it up, and he's certainly done that throughout his career...