How do I return an item?

We want to make your returns and refunds as easy and fast as possible. Our return policies vary by item ordered so please review below. Print textbooks/course materials purchased directly from BNC Virtual must be returned within 2 weeks after class start date or within 21 days of date shipped, whichever is later. However, note that if more than 50% of the term has passed, based on the posted course start and end dates, materials are no longer eligible for return credit. To return print textbooks/course materials purchased directly from BNC Virtual, please log in to your account, go to the Return Center under your orders, select the item(s) you want to return, and generate a pre-paid UPS return label. The cost of return shipping will be deducted from your return credit.