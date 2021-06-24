The Bunker Pawn And Gun Opens In Clermont
Congratulations to The Bunker Pawn and Gun on its grand opening. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand to host the ribbon-cutting. The Bunker Pawn & Gun, located at 1043 W. Hwy 50- Clermont, specializes in pawn transactions, guns and gun accessory sales. There is a large selection of new and pre-owned handguns; a wide range of long guns and shotguns, and gunsmith services including firearm cleaning and refinishing/restoration.sltablet.com
Comments / 0