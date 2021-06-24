Hideo Kojima's Xbox project might be an interactive cloud film-game

Despite the most recent evolutions of the “Blue Box Game Studios case”, with the indefinite postponement of the Abandoned gameplay reveal, there are still those who try to trace a link between the mysterious production and Hideo Kojima. In the last few hours, the Game Director has returned to occupy social networks with cryptic messages, aimed at arousing the curiosity of fans, in full Kojima tradition. One of these stars the soundtrack of Last and First Men, an Icelandic film inspired by the 1930s science fiction novel of the same name and premiered in theaters in February last year. The shot, which you can see at the bottom, is accompanied by a simple message ” Planning “, to which Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s PlayStation Studios promptly replied.