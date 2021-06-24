Yankees click in all phases, blow out Royals | Rapid reaction

German (tooth) earned a hold against the Mariners on Wednesday, pitching three innings and allowing three unearned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out five. German was scratched from his scheduled start after undergoing an emergency root canal earlier in the day, but he had recovered enough by the beginning of the game to be available out of the bullpen. The right-hander ended up completing three innings and throwing 47 pitches, 34 of which went for strikes. He gave up a three-run home run to Tom Murphy in the fifth frame, but all three runs that scored were unearned because the inning started with a Gio Urshela error. German set down the side in order in each of his other two frames and looked good overall considering his tooth issue. He is unlikely to rejoin the rotation until after the All-Star break given him workload Wednesday.