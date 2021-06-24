Cancel
MLB

Yankees click in all phases, blow out Royals | Rapid reaction

By Randy Miller
NJ.com
 18 days ago
Even when the Yankees win, something concerning or bad usually stands out to put a damper on things. Thursday was an exception. Too bad the Yankees can’t bottle this 8-1 thrashing of the Kansas City Royals because there’s nothing to nitpick about. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

