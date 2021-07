When it comes to most aspects of her life, Taylor Swift is an open book. The superstar has made a career out of singing about her love life, writing catchy tunes that we can't help but sing along to. Swift has won plenty of Grammys, CMA's, and other awards throughout her career, and she also boasts a massive fan base who lovingly refer to themselves "Swifties." Yes, we're part of that crew, but can you blame us?