Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Subway just responded after it was accused of serving tuna sandwich that contain zero tuna DNA

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0TqW_0aePCGGM00
(Getty Images)

Subway has responded to claims that say their tuna isn’t really tuna, marking the latest development in the sandwich saga...

The recent comments were made amid one of the most interesting and unlikely lawsuits of the century, a complaint noted in the US District Court for the Northern District of California in January of this year. The report stated that an independent test of Subway subs fish in their tuna sandwiches were “anything but tuna.”

The topic hit the headlines again a few days ago, when The New York Times published a story referencing the lab tests.

The story’s reporter bought 60-inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches, scooped the tuna out, and shipped it across the country to be tested in a lab.

And the alleged findings were astonishing.

Scientists allegedly realized that “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample, and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA” and that they “couldn’t make an identification.”

Subway initially declined to comment on the lab results suggested in the Times.

Later, on Fox Business, Subway came forward to address the Times’ claims, saying that the allegations were false and posed a threat to the chain’s small business owners and franchisees.

“This report supports and reflects the position that Subway has taken in relation to a meritless lawsuit filed in California and with respect to DNA testing as a means to identify cooked proteins,” a spokesperson for Subway told the outlet.

The spokesperson added that testing isn’t the most reliable way to identify proteins like Subway’s tuna, which happened to be “cooked before it was tested.” They also say that the cooked tuna is mixed with mayonnaise and used in “freshly made sandwiches wraps and salads.”

As the plot thickens, we will have to see how the story of the tuna sandwich plays out.

Comments / 169

Indy100

Indy100

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fish#Subway#Dna Testing#Food Drink#The Us#District Court#The New York Times#Fox Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksRefinery29

Subway Tuna Is Tuna, Actually

As a Jewish American woman who grew up in the Northeast, Subway tuna sandwiches have long been a part of my personal religion. My consumption of them is deeply ritualistic: Every time I take an Amtrak train from NYC to my hometown of Boston, I stop at the Penn Station location for a footlong tuna sub. (I order it with with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and mayo — unfortunately, no onions because of my sensitive stomach, part of my aforementioned Jewishness.) I usually eat the first half before I get on the train, because I am anxious and am always at least 30 minutes early. I eat the second half once I’m on the train as I lazily watch the Connecticut coast zip by. My Northeast corridor rite-of-passage always ends with an alcoholic beverage from the cafe car, because despite being 28 years old I still get a kick out of being legally allowed to drink on a train.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Chick-Fil-A Worker Reveals Shocking Amount of Food The Chain Throws Out 'Daily'

A Chick-fil-A employee has posted a now-viral video claiming the fast food company wastes hundreds of unsold, cooked chicken nuggets daily. An anonymous TikTok user, known only as @jlucvss on the video sharing platform, made the bold food waste claim against their employer in late May. The video starts as another food worker at the undisclosed Albuquerque, N.M. establishment shows a large tray filled with cooked chicken nuggets to the camera. They then proceed to throw the unsold product into a trash bin as a Kendrick Lamar song plays in the background.
Food Safety987thebull.com

Check Your Freezers, Another Food Recall is Calling To Throw It Out

Check Your Freezer, we did and threw away two full bags as Tyson Foods is recalling some of its chicken products. Walmart, Fred Meyer, Winco Foods all posted recall notices on their websites, after Tyson voluntarily recalled over eight million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
Food Safetycountryliving.com

Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Nationwide Report Illnesses

A potential salmonella contamination is affecting frozen shrimp products nationwide. Six people have been reported ill in connection with the recall, so be sure to check your freezer for any products listed within the recall. Avanti Frozen Foods issued the recall; the company sells products that are packaged with different...
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Fast Food Staffers Arrested for Refusing to Give Cops Free Burgers: 'This Has Happened' Before

Pakistani police officers detained the entire staff of a popular fast food restaurant last week, after the workers refused to give them free burgers. Nineteen workers at a Lahore branch of the popular fast food chain Johnny & Jugnu were held in police custody overnight on Saturday after they had repeatedly been threatened by police for refusing to give them menu items free of charge, according to statements from the restaurant and police officials.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
Restaurantswichitaonthecheap.com

Subway: free sub on July 13

Subway is on the move this summer with lots of exciting changes. Beginning in July, the popular sub shop is undergoing a multiyear journey to improve the customer experience overall, including major menu changes. Read on to find out how to get an absolutely FREE taste of one new menu offering.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.

Comments / 169

Community Policy