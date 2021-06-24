Subway just responded after it was accused of serving tuna sandwich that contain zero tuna DNA

(Getty Images)

Subway has responded to claims that say their tuna isn’t really tuna, marking the latest development in the sandwich saga...

The recent comments were made amid one of the most interesting and unlikely lawsuits of the century, a complaint noted in the US District Court for the Northern District of California in January of this year. The report stated that an independent test of Subway subs fish in their tuna sandwiches were “anything but tuna.”

The topic hit the headlines again a few days ago, when The New York Times published a story referencing the lab tests.

The story’s reporter bought 60-inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches, scooped the tuna out, and shipped it across the country to be tested in a lab.

And the alleged findings were astonishing.

Scientists allegedly realized that “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample, and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA” and that they “couldn’t make an identification.”

Subway initially declined to comment on the lab results suggested in the Times.

Later, on Fox Business, Subway came forward to address the Times’ claims, saying that the allegations were false and posed a threat to the chain’s small business owners and franchisees.

“This report supports and reflects the position that Subway has taken in relation to a meritless lawsuit filed in California and with respect to DNA testing as a means to identify cooked proteins,” a spokesperson for Subway told the outlet.

The spokesperson added that testing isn’t the most reliable way to identify proteins like Subway’s tuna, which happened to be “cooked before it was tested.” They also say that the cooked tuna is mixed with mayonnaise and used in “freshly made sandwiches wraps and salads.”

As the plot thickens, we will have to see how the story of the tuna sandwich plays out.