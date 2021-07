Lost In Dreams has revealed the lineups for both days of the debut edition of their festival and dropped some info for single day tickets. The hype surrounding the debut edition of Lost In Dreams Music Festival continues to grow as those who love the sound of melodic dubstep, future bass, and vocal-driven styles of dance music prepare to make their way to Sin City on Labor Day Weekend. Last month, Insomniac unveiled the stacked lineup of artists who are set to take the stage at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, and today they dropped the daily splits and details on single-day tickets as well.