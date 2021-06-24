Cancel
CDC Extends Eviction Protections For The Last Time

By Bennett Leckrone
marylandmatters.org
 18 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended an order providing eviction protections for tenants for the last time Thursday, officials said. The order, which was set to expire on June 30 but will now last until July 31, allows tenants to use a substantial pandemic-related loss of income to temporarily avert an eviction, mirroring similar protections put in place by Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R). Hogan’s protections will phase out the expiration of Maryland’s state of emergency and eventually end in mid-August.

www.marylandmatters.org

