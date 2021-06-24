‘Generational project’: Ada County Commissioners gets recommendation on future of fairgrounds site

Ada County now has a possible road map to redeveloping the Expo Idaho and Western Idaho Fairgrounds site. A few months ago, the Ada County Commissioners voted to use a grant from national planning organization Urban Land Institute to convene a panel of experts from around the country to study the site, the proposed development concepts developed in 2020, and how a revamp of the 260-acre site could be paid for. This week, the panel concluded its work and presented its proposal to the commissioners.