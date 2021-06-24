How A Trip To Barbados Changed George Washington's Life
Future founding father George Washington was only 19 years old when he traveled to Barbados in 1751. He made his first trip abroad in the company of his older half-brother Lawrence, and they braved the dangers of sailing during hurricane season on Lawrence's behalf (via the Miller Center). Lawrence Washington was in declining health, possibly suffering from tuberculosis. He hoped that the tropical climate of Barbados would improve his condition.www.grunge.com