It’s ‘Go Digital or Go Dark’ Time for LPTVs

By James O'Neal
tvtechnology.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va.—“High noon” is rapidly approaching for the low-power television stations and translators that have not already made the switch to digital broadcasting, with a hard deadline of July 13 having been set by the FCC. LPTV/translator operators were exempted from the June 2009 mandate which required cessation of analog...

