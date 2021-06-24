It’s ‘Go Digital or Go Dark’ Time for LPTVs

Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND Announce Exclusive US Distribution Agreement for Precise Drop™ II and Upgraded BioRaptr 2.0. CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the U.S. commercial markets. Precise Drop II provides high-performance and high-precision micro-liquid dispensing at a lower cost. The product is highly configurable, making it easy to use in any environment from benchtop to full laboratory HTS. Dispense into 96, 384, 1536 well plates or onto any substrate from 80nL to 2000uL with a precision of better than 5 % CV. BioRaptr 2.0 provides on-the-fly precision dispensing with next-generation performance and operational robustness. A retrofit option is available for first-generation BioRaptrs.