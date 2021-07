LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Phase IIb data from the QUORUM study in heart failure (HF) patients will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, which will be held virtually from 27-30 August. If positive, we believe this data may be truly transformational for the company and we would expect partnership discussions to intensify with some of the global players in the cardiovascular space.