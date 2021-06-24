Grand ups fire restrictions to Stage 2
With three major fires burning in Colorado, including one less than 20 miles from Kremmling, Grand County will increase fire restrictions to Stage 2. On Thursday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended that county commissioners move to implement Stage 2 Restrictions in the county. He explained that the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County contributed to the decision as responders struggle to keep up with the demand for resources.www.skyhinews.com
