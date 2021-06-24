Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, CO

Grand ups fire restrictions to Stage 2

By Amy Golden
skyhinews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three major fires burning in Colorado, including one less than 20 miles from Kremmling, Grand County will increase fire restrictions to Stage 2. On Thursday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended that county commissioners move to implement Stage 2 Restrictions in the county. He explained that the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County contributed to the decision as responders struggle to keep up with the demand for resources.

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Moffat, CO
County
Grand County, CO
City
Kremmling, CO
Kremmling, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Grand County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Stoves#Us Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Routt County, COskyhinews.com

Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County grows to 3,858 acres

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Morgan Creek Fire in Routt County has grown to 3,858 acres and is 0% contained, according to a Monday update filed on Inciweb. The Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Team Black, a Type 2 team, has been ordered and is mobilizing to fight the Morgan Creek Fire.
Yellowstone County, MTSidney Herald

Fires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties burn over 27K acres

Local, state and federal fire crews battled a series of lightning-ignited fires in southern Musselshell and northern Yellowstone counties over the weekend and into this week. The three fires—dubbed the Musselshell-Yellowstone (MY) complex fire by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team—were each at different levels of acreage burned and containment Monday morning. The Western Road fire had consumed 905 acres and was 55% contained; the Musselshell Trail Road fire had grown to be the largest of the three fires at 22,481 acres and was 43% contained; and the most active of the fires as of Monday morning was the Peterson fire, which had scorched 4,369 acres and was 0% contained.
Politicsidaho.gov

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to be implemented in north-central Idaho starting Friday, July 16

Press Release courtesy of Jim Wimer, Public Affairs Specialist / Fire Information (208) 451-4654 • james.wimer@usda.gov. The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Zone, which includes lands and fire response areas for the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association, and Nez Perce Tribe, has coordinated initial attack responses for over 70 new wildland fires that have started since Monday, July 5. These land managers are working closely together to determine response priorities and how to most efficiently share and allocate their limited firefighting resources based on real time information and values at risk.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Air advisory issued due to smoky skies

Haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and other Western states prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue an air quality warning for Grand County on Monday. The CDPHE warning asks residents in Grand, Routt, Summit and Jackson counties to avoid prolonged time outside from 7...
Montana StateFairfield Sun Times

Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight Friday in parts of southwest Montana

Interagency fire management officials in southwest Montana have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight on Friday, July 9. Restrictions apply to various lands in the following counties: Madison, Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Powell County south of I-90 and Highway 12 and Granite County south of I-90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar. Book Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Granby author Martin Smith will be hosting a presentation on his book, “Going to Trinidad” in partnership with the Grand County Historical Association.
Whatcom County, WAthenorthernlight.com

Whatcom County fire ban increases to stage 2

Due to increasingly dry weather conditions, and the increase of Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire danger to high, the Whatcom County fire marshal’s office has ordered a stage 2 burn ban placing restrictions on all open burning. Effective July 7, all open burning is prohibited in unincorporated...
Politicssvinews.com

Fire restrictions announced for Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Commission noted the “extreme danger” from drought conditions in the announcement released just after 12 Noon. “Effective, July 7, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., until further notice of the Board, Stage one Fire Restrictions, including any open fire or discharge of any class of fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land including, but not limited to, all lands owned by Lincoln County or in which Lincoln County holds or owns an interest.”
Sweetwater County, WYsweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Enters into Fire Restrictions

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County will be entering into Stage 1 fire restrictions on public and private lands, effective July 9, 2021. Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian approached the Sweetwater County Commissioners Tuesday to get approval to enter into Stage 1 fire restrictions. The Commission approved the request 4-0.
Johnson County, WYSheridan Media

Johnson County Amends Fire Restrictions

Johnson County’s Commissioners voted to amend their recently-enacted partial fire restrictions during their meeting Tuesday. Although it isn’t a huge change, it does affect some restrictions implemented in the county in June concerning the discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires: campfires at residences or campsites; trash or refuse fires; charcoal fires; the use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding; and the use of portable stoves and lanterns.
Politicswrrnetwork.com

Yellowstone latest to restrict fires, fireworks

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is now VERY HIGH and Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect. Prohibited: Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings. Prohibited: Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the...
Grand Junction, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Ten Alarm Fire in Grand Junction

Ten fire departments responded to a structure fire in downtown Grand Junction early Sunday morning. According Greene County Dispatch, Grand Junction, Jefferson, Rippey, Churdan, Paton, Ogden Scranton, Boxholm, Perry, and Bouton fire departments, along with Greene County Ambulance, Grand Junction Rescue and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 5:36am Sunday at 301 East Main Street, the former grocery store.
Coconino County, AZflagscanner.com

Coconino County to Allow the Use Liquid Propane/Gas Grills on Private Property in Stage Three Fire Restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County is currently in Stage Three Fire Restrictions due to extreme fire danger and stress on firefighting resources. Stage Three Fire Restrictions previously included the prohibition of outdoor liquid fuel grills on private property. Coconino County will now allow the use of ALL LIQUID FUEL OUTDOOR GRILLS WITH AN ON/OFF SWITCH at private residences.
Helena, MTKHQ Right Now

Stage three water restrictions being implemented in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Stage three water use restrictions are being enacted by the City of Helena in response to record temperatures and high water use this summer. The declaration includes mandatory lawn watering and irrigation restrictions for homes and businesses that use the City’s treated water according to a release from the City of Helena.

Comments / 0

Community Policy