Larry Tiscornia Joins NEP Group’s VISTA Worldlink

By TVT Staff
tvtechnology.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH—NEP Group’s VISTA Worldlink division has hired Larry Tiscornia as its director of business development. Tiscornia brings 21 years of experience in broadcast production, operations and professional sports leagues gained at Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing. “We are excited to welcome Larry to the NEP family to...

