Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness Preview Reveals the Phantom Ranger's Secret Role in Ranger History (Exclusive)

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Power Rangers comics have spotlighted some of your favorite characters from all across the franchise, and now another fan favorite is getting their time in the limelight. That would be the mysterious Phantom Ranger, and fans will get new insight into the infamous Ranger in BOOM! Studios' new Power Rangers Unlimited one-shot Edge of Darkness #1. The anticipated issue will be written by Frank Gogol (Dead End Kids), drawn by Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn), colored by Igor Monti (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future), and will be the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger in the comics. Even better is that we have an exclusive look at the big issue, and you can check it out starting on the next slide!

comicbook.com
