Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 look amazing in these leaked renders

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may only be a little over a month away from the launch of Samsung’s next foldable phones, but thanks a major leak by Evan Blass of @evleaks fame, we now know for sure what both devices look like. The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that Blass posted today match up with the sketchy leak that we saw at the start of May, meaning that this is the final design of both of these devices.

