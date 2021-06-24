Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 look amazing in these leaked renders

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Samsung smartphones that are currently getting up to $600 discounts. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5g getting a $250 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $950. However, you will find the same device selling for $800 at eBay from Microsoft’s official storefront. Still, you can also get the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with 256GB storage for as low as $600 with $600 savings when you go to Samsung.com, but remember that you will need an eligible trade-in to get these awesome savings.