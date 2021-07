Next up on the list of Buzzworthy Picks for the 2021 NBA Draft is Ziaire Williams, freshman wing out of Stanford. For the first three years of his high school career, Williams went to Notre Dame High School while making a name for himself on the AAU circuit with BTI Select. He chose to attend Stanford over the likes of Arizona, Duke, Oregon, North Carolina, UCLA and USC after starring at Sierra Canyon High School alongside Brandon Boston Jr., Bronny James and Zaire Wade his senior year. Williams was a consensus top-10 recruit, ranking as high as fifth by 247Sports.