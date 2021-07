Although there is clearly something of an issue in terms of compatibility for some users, it’s hard to deny that Windows 11 seems to bring a lot of interesting, and dare I say exciting, new features to the operating system table. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, while this is perhaps not the most thrilling on the surface, it has been confirmed that Windows 11 will introduce a new dynamic refresh rate technology that, in the easiest terms possible, will look to try and save you some cash on the electric bill.