With the Government’s plan to remove capacity restrictions expected to start on 19 July, United can look forward to the return of over 50,000 Season Ticket holders. Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, on the level of support from the fans. “I want to extend our thanks to all of our fans who renewed for next season, and to the new Season Ticket holders who have been patiently biding their time on the waiting list until now.