Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Person Rescued From Water After Sailboat Overturns In Nockamixon State Park

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXpGk_0aeP9ZiF00
Nockamixon State Park in Quakertown Photo Credit: Nockamixon State Park Facebook

A person was safely rescued from the water after their sailboat overturned in Nockamixon State Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews arrived at the state park in Quakertown just after 1:15 p.m. and quickly located the person who was wearing a lifejacket, Robert Sweeney, Assistant Park Manager told Daily Voice.

The individual was not in any immediate stress or danger, and no medical treatment was necessary, he said.

"There are typically a few over-turned sailboat calls every year at Nockamixon," Sweeney said.

"The causes are usually newer participants to the hobby or just a simple mistake on navigating wind conditions and making a maneuver on the lake."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nockamixon State Park#Sailboat#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
West Milford, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured In West Milford

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck in West Milford over the weekend. A SouthSTAR medical chopper took the 70-year-old victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after he was struck and pinned on residential stretch of Macopin Road near McCormick Road shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, responders said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Baby Falls From Window In Montgomery County

A baby fell from a second story window in Montgomery County Monday evening, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. EMS arrived at Chestnut Street & Maple Avenue in Hatfield around 6:30 p.m. to find the child conscious, emergency dispatchers said. Initial and unconfirmed reports say a medevac was initially called to...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Man rescued after fall in Lehigh Gorge State Park

A man was rescued Wednesday afternoon from the trail on the Jim Thorpe side of the river in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Borough fire Chief Vince Yaich said emergency personnel were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. for a terrain rescue up in the gorge. “They were walking on the trail, were...
Accidentswbrz.com

One dead, 3 hurt after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park

ATLOONTA, Iowa - One person died and three more were hurt when a raft flipped over on a water ride at an amusement park Saturday. The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. July 3 at the Adventureland Park in Atloonta, Iowa. A statement from the park said a boat on the park's Raging River ride overturned with six riders in it.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

LFR Rescues Person From Apartment Fire

Lincoln firefighters rescued one person from an apartment building after a fire Monday night. LFR was called around 10:45 p.m. to 541 Surfside Drive. When crews arrived a maintenance worker at the apartment complex reported there was smoke in one of the units and a possible victim. LFR says there was no active fire, just heavy smoke in the apartment. The resident was rescued from the building and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Duluth, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Woman Rescued From Park Point In Duluth

(Duluth, MN) -- A woman rescued from choppy waters off Park Point in Duluth is in the hospital. Crews were called to the report of someone yelling for help 40 feet from shore Thursday afternoon. Officers say the 19-year-old woman was playing in the waves with friends when she was knocked over and unable get up. Her friends were able to get her to the beach and paramedics took her to a hospital. No word on her current condition. The Duluth Fire Department is reminding the public that conditions can change quickly at the beach and a red flag warning was in effect at the time.
Altoona, IAnodawaybroadcasting.com

One Person Dies After Adventureland Park Accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — One person has died and three others are hospitalized after a raft overturned on a ride at Adventureland Park. Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Adventureland officials said the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection. The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.
AccidentsMarconews.com

11-year-old boy dies after raft overturns on water ride at Iowa theme park

DES MOINES — An 11-year-old boy died Sunday after he and three others were injured on a water ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died Sunday from his injuries, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Another child remains in critical condition and two others suffered minor injuries.
Braggs, OKTulsa World

Man troopers rescued from water-filled ditch succumbs to injuries

A Braggs man troopers rescued from a water-filled ditch after a single-vehicle crash has succumbed to his injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Jack Stanley, 80, died June 22, two weeks after a crash put his 2014 Ford Escape upside-down in a ditch “full of water” near U.S. 64 and 83rd Street south of Muskogee, according to troopers’ reports.
Lincoln, NHUnion Leader

Girl hiking with camp group rescued from Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln

A 16-year-old girl hiking with a camp group was rescued on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln Sunday morning. Just after 10:15 a.m., Fish and Game was notified about the girl who had fallen and suffered a head injury. The injury would prevent her from hiking down without assistance, according to a news release.
Westport, CTdailyvoice.com

Nine Rescued From Boat Taking On Water In Westport

Nine people on a boat that was taking on water were rescued in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Westport during the evening of Tuesday, June 29, when Westport Police receive word of the emergency. Westport Marine officers responded to the scene, but upon arrival found the boat's occupants...
Hamden, CTRegister Citizen

Hamden firefighters rescue person from burning home

HAMDEN — Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire on Beechwood Avenue early Monday morning, according to a Facebook post. The department responded to the home around 2:32 a.m. and found a trapped person “leaning out of a second floor window” upon their arrival, officials said. A crew threw a ladder up to the window and grabbed the person from the burning house, according to the release.
Gallatin County, MTmontanarightnow.com

Person rescued after falling off horse in Gallatin County

BIG SKY, Mont. - A person was rescued after falling off a horse on the Hell Roaring Trail in Gallatin County Sunday. According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue's Facebook post, the person was on a day horseback ride, fell off their horse and received injuries. Emergency responders used a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy