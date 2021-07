Food festivals are a blast. Trying a variety of yummy bites, chatting with the chefs who made them, hanging out with friends in an easygoing atmosphere—what’s not to like?. It turns out that behind the scenes, food festivals aren’t nearly as fun for chefs and in many cases they end up losing money by participating. A first-of-its-kind food festival called COMMUNE, from Indie Chefs Community (ICC), is looking to change that. The Houston, Texas, food festival is set to run from August 21 to September 5, 2021. Ticket presales for ICC mailing list subscribers launch on July 1, with general ticket sales beginning on July 6.