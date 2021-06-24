Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kittitas County, WA

Upper County student wins Field and Stream Club scholarship

By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer
dailyrecordnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Upper County student with a passion for all things outdoors has gained a leg up in his education through a local organization. Cameron Sattler won this year’s Kittitas County Field and Stream Club Life Member Scholarship. Each year, the scholarship awards $1,500 to a county high school senior who plans on attending a college or trade school with the intent to pursue a career in fish, wildlife or habitat research or management.

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
County
Kittitas County, WA
Local
Washington Education
Kittitas County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Conservation#San Juan Islands#Charity#Field And Stream Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
EducationWVNews

U.S. Department of Education implements changes to grant program for teachers, students

WASHINGTON (WV News) — This July, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to a program that benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. The Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, or TEACH Grant Program, is the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools, by providing grants of up to $4,000 each year to students completing or planning to complete course work needed to begin a teaching career.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School Student Dmitri S. Volkov Wins National Merit Scholarship

Today, National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Congratulations to Dmitri S. Volkov, a student at Ridgefield High School, who won...
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Saylor wins Merit scholarship

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Quentin Saylor of Lake Mills was named as one of the recipients. He plans...
Advocacyphennd.org

Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs – Aug 9

Kresge Foundation Requests Concept Papers for CoPro2.0: Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs. The Kresge Foundation has issued a request for concept papers for the CoPro2.0: Shaping Equitable and Sustainable College Promise Programs. According to the foundation, “College Promise,” or “free college programs,” catchall terms for a range of...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Ferris State grad wins SkillsUSA state competition

BIG RAPIDS — The tradition of College of Engineering Technology students succeeding in state-level SkillsUSA competition, then further representing Ferris State University in the national finals, continued in 2021. Thanks to a first-place medal from Michigan SkillsUSA, in Diesel Equipment Technology, Brandon Baker earned his place in that history. Baker...
Chanhassen, MNswnewsmedia.com

Rotary Club of Chanhassen awards $20,000 in scholarships

The Rotary Club of Chanhassen has awarded 20 area students scholarships based on community service or participation in STRIVE, a Chanhassen High School mentoring program. “Because of the pandemic, fundraising for the scholarships was much more difficult than normal, but our corporate sponsors along with generous community resident donations made it all possible," stated Jeremy Senn, Service Scholarship coordinator, in a press release.
New London, CTThe Day

Kiwanis Club of New London awards scholarships

New London — The Kiwanis Club of New London recently recognized three high school standouts with $3,000 scholarships through its N. Blake King Scholarship program. Recent high school graduates Shiddhi Patel, Riddhi Patel and Serena Stockel were honored at a recent banquet. Shiddhi Patel and Riddhi Patel graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School. Serena Stockel is an East Lyme High School graduate.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

CHS ASTRA Club members receive Altrusa scholarships

Altrusa International of Branch County recently awarded Coldwater High School ASTRA members, Meg Smith and AnnaKate Dwyer each with a $750 scholarship, recognizing their hard work and dedication to the program. Both students have been an active part of the CHS ASTRA Club. During the past four years they have...
Summit, NJRenna Media

Summit College Club Awards Annual Scholarships

On May 18 and 19, the Scholarship Committee of Summit College Club (SCC) visited six houses, each one the home of a local high school scholarship winner, in order to award the SCC 2021 scholarships. This year Summit College Club, a branch of AAUW, awarded a total of $24,000. This...
Emporia, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Three receive Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships

The Emporia Rotary Club’s Butler Barrett recently presented scholarships to three 2021 high school graduates continuing their education in the fall. Greensville County High School graduates Madison Coker and Rebecca Sasser and Southampton Academy graduate Olivia Menendez are this year’s scholarship recipients. “I looked at my old file, and it...
Greensboro, GAlakeoconeebreeze.net

The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties wins Club of the Year Award

GREENSBORO, Ga. — At the recent virtual Fun in the Sun Rotary 6910 District Conference, District Governor Tina Fischlin announced that the Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties was honored as the District’s "Club of The Year" for medium-sized clubs. Fischlin stated, “Each year the district governor creates goals...
Douglas County, GADouglas County Sentinel

Stembridge awards scholarships to local students

Calling it a way to give back to the community, Douglas County Clerk of Courts Annetta Danley Stembridge awarded scholarships to four recent high school graduates during a ceremony in her office on Tuesday. New Manchester High graduates Sariyah Hill and Jerney Jackson were the two scholarship winners. They each...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Three win Parker scholarships

The Hampshire County Farm Bureau has awarded 3 Hampshire High School seniors William “Bill” Vause Parker Scholarships. Bill Parker was a valuable member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau and the community he loved. Scholarships in the amount of $200 were given to Sarah Ladd, Chloe Myers and Tessa Carpenter.
Plano, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Plano West Senior High School student wins CBYX Scholarship, will study in Germany

The Council on International Education Exchange (CIEE), a nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, announced that Plano West Senior High School senior Liana Szabo is one of 250 high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. CBYX is a bilateral exchange program cosponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).
Salem, CTThe Day

Lions Club of Salem Scholarship Award winners

The Lions Club of Salem has decided this year to award three scholarships instead of the usual two, based on supporting students in the time of COVID. The winners were Cooper Pazzaglia, Grace Vlaun and Chelsea Weimer. Pazzaglia, son of Deborah and James Pazzaglia, was on the honor roll every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy