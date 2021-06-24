Upper County student wins Field and Stream Club scholarship
An Upper County student with a passion for all things outdoors has gained a leg up in his education through a local organization. Cameron Sattler won this year’s Kittitas County Field and Stream Club Life Member Scholarship. Each year, the scholarship awards $1,500 to a county high school senior who plans on attending a college or trade school with the intent to pursue a career in fish, wildlife or habitat research or management.www.dailyrecordnews.com
