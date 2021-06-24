Upper County student wins Field and Stream Club scholarship

WASHINGTON (WV News) — This July, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to a program that benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. The Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, or TEACH Grant Program, is the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools, by providing grants of up to $4,000 each year to students completing or planning to complete course work needed to begin a teaching career.