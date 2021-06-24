OU College of International Studies professor receives Council on Foreign Relations international affairs fellowship

What if fundamental aspects of our natural environment – trees, rivers, ecosystems – had similar legal protections and rights to those that human beings possess?. That question has been on the mind of Dr. Daniel Corrigan, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Marymount University, over the past few years. The idea of “rights of nature,” which grants legal rights to natural entities, offers an innovative approach to environmental protection in allowing those entities to assert their own legal claims against other parties. It’s also the topic of a new book he co-edited, Rights of Nature: A Re-examination, which was published by Routledge in May.