OU College of International Studies professor receives Council on Foreign Relations international affairs fellowship

By Katie Hallum, news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 18 days ago

An OU professor from the David L. Boren College of International Studies received a fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations. Samer Shehata, the Colin Mackey and Patricia Molina de Mackey Associate Professor of Middle East Studies and the Middle East Studies program coordinator for the Department of International and Area Studies in the College of International Studies, was granted the International Affairs Fellowship for Tenured International Relations Scholars.

