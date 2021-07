DOVER — This past spring, Portsmouth Christian Academy 7th graders Chloe Bosma and Erika Best began a week-long food drive, donating 524 food items to the local community. When their class was posed with the question, “What do you want your legacy to be?” the girls knew they wanted to help others and realized they could combine their efforts. Best and Bosma chose to partner with local non-profit, Gather, located in Portsmouth to host a food drive given the great need for reliable food due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing what her classmates were doing, Sophia Workman joined her friends to help with this service project.