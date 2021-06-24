The MCU Villain That Fans Agree With Most

It’s not always easy to side with the villain in a movie since let’s be honest, some of them are bad people no matter the justification that’s being used when it comes to the things they do. But there some instances when it’s easier to side with the villain since they tend to be what circumstances and the ‘hero’ have made them out to be, or they have a definite motive in mind that doesn’t include being a model citizen. Then there are those times when one can’t help but think that the heroes are a bit misguided in their actions and need to be brought to heel every now and then, perhaps to take a moment to think about what they’re doing, and perhaps to remind themselves that being right doesn’t always mean that a person is being just. Siding with the villain isn’t always a bad thing since it’s very easy to slap labels on people and it’s even easier to vilify someone if there’s a more powerful force or entity that’s doing the pointing. Looking at the real-world example of the media telling people what to think and which way to lean is a good example.