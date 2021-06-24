Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The MCU Villain That Fans Agree With Most

By Joseph Stanichar
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its share of despicable MCU villains who kill and destroy ruthlessly in the name of power. However, there's also a good number of evildoers in the MCU who have convincing motivations behind their cruel deeds, sometimes casting shades of moral gray and making it unclear which side we should be rooting for. In order to find out which MCU baddie's philosophy audiences related to the most, we conducted a survey among 536 United States participants to determine which villains garnered the most sympathy, and many of the results are surprising.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Daniel Brühl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Mcu#African#Avengers#Infinity Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Freaking Out After Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows Marvel Cast Members

We’ve all done it. Now and then, you decide to clear up the number of accounts you follow on social media and make the tough choice to unfollow some people you’ve lost contact with, like ex co-workers. Well, when you’re Robert Downey Jr., that simple act can cause widespread shock and distress online. This week, Marvel fans realized that the Iron Man actor has unfollowed all of his fellow MCU stars on Instagram. And they are freaking out.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
ComicsIGN

MCU Fans Spot WandaVision’s Doctor Strange Changes - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment, is the MCU pulling a George Lucas and changing scenes after release? That's not exactly what's happening, but there appears to be some changes being made to the finale of WandaVision on Disney+. Keen-eyed viewers noticed some differences between what aired a few months ago and what's available to stream now. It doesn't seem to be anything major, BUT there could be a connection to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hiding somewhere. And The Boys Season 2 has cast their Avengers. The team, known as Payback, are rivals to The Seven, and will feature geek favorite Jensen Ackles as their universe's version of Captain America. And lastly, the next Transformers movie, subtitled Rise of the Beasts, has cast its Optimus Prime...or should I say, Optimus Primal? Who'd they cast? Watch to find out!
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies Where You Agreed More with the Villain Than the Hero

It’s not always easy to side with the villain in a movie since let’s be honest, some of them are bad people no matter the justification that’s being used when it comes to the things they do. But there some instances when it’s easier to side with the villain since they tend to be what circumstances and the ‘hero’ have made them out to be, or they have a definite motive in mind that doesn’t include being a model citizen. Then there are those times when one can’t help but think that the heroes are a bit misguided in their actions and need to be brought to heel every now and then, perhaps to take a moment to think about what they’re doing, and perhaps to remind themselves that being right doesn’t always mean that a person is being just. Siding with the villain isn’t always a bad thing since it’s very easy to slap labels on people and it’s even easier to vilify someone if there’s a more powerful force or entity that’s doing the pointing. Looking at the real-world example of the media telling people what to think and which way to lean is a good example.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

“In Kevin I Trust”: John Krasinski Touches On Fantastic Four Fan Love, MCU Possibilities After Director Is Signed

In recent months, the MCU’s Fantastic Four film has gone from rumor to planned Phase Four reality. Everything seems to be in place, with Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts set to direct and rumored talks with top Hollywood writers. While the film is in the initial stages of development, Marvel fans haven’t been shy about voicing their opinion on potential castings. That’s why for months, A Quiet Place II’s John Krasinski has been touted by many as the only option for Mr. Fantastic. The actor recently spoke up about Fantastic Four fan love and joining the MCU.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Responds To Norman Osborn Rumors As A True MCU Villain Would

Joining the MCU can be a major career boost for any upcoming, established, or veteran actor. So, taking part in the next big Marvel television series probably signals a new high for Christopher McDonald. That’s why landing a role in Marvel’s Secret Invasion is a big deal. With that said, McDonald has been plagued with Norman Osborn rumors since he was announced. Now, the Secret Invasion star is finally responding to the rumors in a very MCU villain way.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped for Black Widow's New MCU Costume

After a number of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and Marvel's Avengers is getting in on the celebration. The Marvel's Avengers team has been releasing several MCU-inspired outfits over the past month or two, and to celebrate the release of the movie there is now a new costume for Widow based on her white look from the film. The best news is that the suit is available now, and even better is that they are bringing back the Red Room Takeover event and releasing a new nameplate as well. It's a Widow-themed weekend, and while there are fans that are still calling out that the hair doesn't match, plenty of others are still hyped for the release.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Posts

To paraphrase Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight, speculation surrounding Hugh Jackman’s hypothetical return as Wolverine happens all the time, and nobody panics. But the man himself posts two little pictures on social media, and everyone’s losing their minds. It was inevitable that the rumor mill would go into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy