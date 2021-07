Looking for work? Join #TeamSwan! We’ve got LOTS of full and part-time job openings right now. Learn more and apply at LakelandGov.net/Jobs!. Mark Farrington, the city’s director of human resources, said Lakeland is facing a series of unmatched challenges in hiring and retaining public employees. The widely reported labor shortage is not limited to the private sector, according to Farrington, and he expects it to have long-term impacts.